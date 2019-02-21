City of Myrtle Beach, police respond to ‘Black Bike Week’ discrimination allegations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a lawsuit filed by the NAACP.
The lawsuit, which was originally filed in Feb. 2018, accuses the city and police department of implementing polices that discriminate against the mostly African-American attendees of Atlantic Beach Bike Fest, also known as “Black Bike Week.” The NAACP is representing seven plaintiffs in the case.
The policies include implementing a highly restrictive traffic plan and heightened law enforcement presence. The NAACP argues that the same policies are not during “Harley Week” where the majority of the attendees are white.
According to court documents, the plaintiffs claim that they have been trapped in a 23-mile loop during Black Bike Week.
The city and police department responded to the claim by admitting that certain parts of Ocean Boulevard, a major thoroughfare in Myrtle Beach, are subject to one-way traffic control strategies but the entire road is not reduced to one-way traffic during Black Bike Week.
Court documents went on to say that “defendants deny that during the late-night hours of the event, all motorists entering Ocean Boulevard are forced into a 23-mile loop that has just one exit.”
The plaintiffs also claimed they were “troubled by the excessive, and at times militaristic, police presence” during Black Bike Week.
The city and police department denied that there are different levels of law enforcement in the city between Black Bike Week and Harley Week.
“The city fully enforces its laws to the best of its ability at all times… Defendants seek to make the alleged Black Bike Week sufficiently safe for all visitors,” according to court documents.
In the court documents, the city and police department admit that there has been an increase in gun violence and shooting in the last several years throughout the city. But they said the violence has decreased during Memorial Day Weekend as a result of the traffic control strategies that were implemented in 2014.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.