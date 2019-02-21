Carolina Forest pediatric office not accepting unvaccinated patients under new policy

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Under a newly established policy, CPG Pediatrics at Carolina Forest is not accepting patients that refuse to vaccinate.
Tamara Pickett has been taking her daughter, who is unvaccinated, to CPG Pediatrics since she was about six months old.
“That was one of the reasons we came to the practice because we were informed they were accepting patients that had not been vaccinated or did not plan on vaccinating," said Pickett.
At a recent doctors visit, she was told her now two-year-old daughter will no longer receive treatment there unless she gets vaccinated. Picket requested written proof of the newly-established policy. The formal letter she received has been making its rounds on social media.
CPG Pediatrics said it’s a policy put in place for the safety of their patients.
“Having unvaccinated children coming to a pediatric office where lots of children are at a very high-risk for contracting vaccine-related diseases just seems inappropriate," said Dr. Marc Bahan with CPG Pediatrics.
Dr. Bahan said it’s a necessary protection given the number of patients they care for that have a weakened immune system.
“We have patients on chemotherapy with cancer.... we have patients coming in here with severe congenital heart diseases. All of these patients can potentially die if they contract one of these diseases,” said Dr. Bahan.
Pickett said she understands it’s her decision, and one she stands by. But although it’s her right to choose, Pickett said it doesn’t feel like she’s given much of a choice.
“It’s sad that so many parents that have issues finding a place for their child to go. And of course like any other parent we want them to be safe and to be healthy and it shouldn’t be this hard," said Pickett.
CPG Pediatrics officials said it’s newly established policy is in line with guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Grand Strand Pediatrics also does not accept unvaccinated patients.
