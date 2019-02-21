Arrests made, suspects sought in connection to alleged criminal enterprise

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Six people have been charged for their alleged involvement in an ongoing criminal enterprise in North Carolina, according to an online post from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday and through the early-morning hours of Thursday, deputies arrested three people and secured arrest warrants for three additional suspects in connection to several breaking and entering incidents, burglaries, breaking and entering into motor vehicles, larceny of motor vehicles, larceny from motor vehicles, armed robberies, larceny of firearms and several large-scale breaking and entering into convenience stores, the post states.
The three suspects in custody are identified as:
- Bobby Marqueet Pearson “BJ”, 19, of Laurinburg.
- Devon “Devine” Revels, 18, of Laurinburg.
- Majuani Jackson, 19, of Laurinburg.
The following suspects remain at large and are wanted on multiple felony arrest warrants:
- Timonte “Monte” Ykwon Purvis, 21, of the Leisure Living area and Bennettsville.
- Jakob Shaleef Slade, 17, of Laurinburg.
- Jalen Quick, 18, of Gibson, NC.
The six suspects were allegedly involved in 31 felony incidents from Dec. 2018 through Thursday.
“These incidents included the series of breaking and entering into multiple vehicles in the neighborhood of Scotch Meadows on Feb. 13, 2019 through Feb. 14, 2019. The breaking and entering and felony larceny that occurred at Sneads Grove Convenience Store on Jan. 6 through Jan. 7, 2019. Two separate incidents involving Mid-South Guns of Wagram, NC, of which included the incident on Jan. 10, 2019. Larceny of a motor vehicle reported in the area of Gibson Road/ Hwy 79, Gibson, NC. One silver in color Ford 250, which was later recovered. Multiple breaking and entering in the area of Wagram, NC, and multiple larcenies of motor vehicles that occurred from Dec. 2018 through this day. Many of these incidents include items such as stolen vehicles, stolen firearms, stolen financial cards, purses and wallets, electronic devices such as iPads, cellular devices and more,” the post states.
Deputies say the Fayetteville Police Department is currently seeking warrants on 20 separate breaking and entering incidents, and other involving a stolen vehicle. Additional warrants may also be sought by Fayetteville police.
The Laurinburg Police Department has also secured arrest warrants on a number of incidents, including at Ned’s Pawn Shop, as well as a number of breaking and entering into vehicles and larcenies of motor vehicles, according to the post.
The SCSO, Laurinburg police and Fayetteville police executed a search warrant Wednesday in the area of Fourth Street in Laurinburg. Deputies say a large amount of stolen property was recovered and is being inventoried.
“Throughout the investigation so far, law enforcement believes many of the stolen items were sold to unsuspecting persons in the local area. If you recognize any of the above persons or have purchased items from them recently, please contact the Sheriff’s Office, no questions asked,” the post states.
According to the post, deputies believe the suspects may have been involved in additional incidents dating back to May 2018 and possibly even further.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Quick, Purvis and Slade, contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office or the Laurinburg Police Department immediately.
