Another big drop arrives to end the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a round of 70° warmth Thursday, more cool weather filters back in ahead of the weekend.
Not only is Friday cooler but we’re bringing back the chance of rain. Expect showers around for the morning commute, lingering into the early afternoon. Most of the rain should clear out by dinnertime Friday but the clouds look to stick around into the weekend.
We start Friday off around 60°, but as cooler weather starts to filter in, we begin to watch temperatures fall. Most areas fall into the lower 50s into Friday afternoon.
Warmer air tries to filter back in through the weekend. Areas along the Grand Strand hit 65° by Saturday, iunto the 70s by Sunday! It takes a little longer near Florence where the colder weather lingers into Saturday. Even the Pee Dee though will see 70s by Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.