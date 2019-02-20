17-year-old arrested, charged with attempted murder after shots fired into vehicle, police say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 17-year-old is facing serious charges after he was accused of firing shots into a vehicle.
Andrew Cain Francis of Garden City is charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of weapon during a violent crime and sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful.
Officers were called Tuesday night to Luttie Road in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County in reference to a shooting, according to a police report.
The officers met with three victims, a 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds, and found bullet holes in a Chevy Tahoe that is owned by one of the victims.
The police report does not say if the victims were inside the vehicle during the time of the shooting. Police said none of the victims were hurt in the shooting.
During the investigation, officers were called to a home on Summer Drive where they located the suspect vehicle and took Francis into custody.
He is still booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
