Walmart hosting ‘Baby Savings Day’ this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Walmart is helping parents out with a day of savings on popular baby products.
Specials will be available on a number of products, including car seats, pacifiers, sippy cups and more.
“Baby Savings Day” will take place on Saturday, Feb. 23, between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
A number of Grand Strand and Pee Dee locations will be taking part. They are below:
- NC Lumberton 5070 Fayetteville Rd
- SC Conway 2709 Church St Ste A
- SC Conway 151 Myrtle Ridge Dr
- SC Florence 230 N Beltline Dr
- SC Hartsville 1150 S 4th St
- SC Murrells Inlet 11980 Highway 17 Byp
- SC Myrtle Beach 3915 N Kings Hwy
- SC Myrtle Beach 125 Maryport Dr
- SC Myrtle Beach 1705 S Kings Hwy
- SC Myrtle Beach 3650 Walton Dr
- SC Myrtle Beach 10820 Kings Rd
- SC Myrtle Beach 541 Seaboard St
- SC North Myrtle Beach 550 Highway 17 N
A full list of participating stores can be found here.
