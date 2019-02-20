Walmart hosting ‘Baby Savings Day’ this weekend

Walmart (Source: Gray TV)
By WMBF News Staff | February 20, 2019 at 10:20 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 10:20 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Walmart is helping parents out with a day of savings on popular baby products.

Specials will be available on a number of products, including car seats, pacifiers, sippy cups and more.

“Baby Savings Day” will take place on Saturday, Feb. 23, between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

A number of Grand Strand and Pee Dee locations will be taking part. They are below:

  • NC Lumberton 5070 Fayetteville Rd
  • SC Conway 2709 Church St Ste A 
  • SC Conway 151 Myrtle Ridge Dr
  • SC Florence 230 N Beltline Dr
  • SC Hartsville 1150 S 4th St
  • SC Murrells Inlet 11980 Highway 17 Byp 
  • SC Myrtle Beach 3915 N Kings Hwy 
  • SC Myrtle Beach 125 Maryport Dr 
  • SC Myrtle Beach 1705 S Kings Hwy 
  • SC Myrtle Beach 3650 Walton Dr 
  • SC Myrtle Beach 10820 Kings Rd
  • SC Myrtle Beach 541 Seaboard St
  • SC North Myrtle Beach 550 Highway 17 N

A full list of participating stores can be found here.

