TRAFFIC ALERT: Kings Highway reduced to one lane at Fifth Avenue South for sewer line work

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Traffic has been reduced to one lane at Kings Highway and Fifth Avenue South in Myrtle Beach as work continues on a new sewer line.
According to information from the city of Myrtle Beach, the 16-inch sewer main runs along Fifth Avenue South for a quarter of a mile and crosses Kings Highway at that location.
Traffic in the area is reduced to one lane in each direction for another day or two, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.
The road remains open to through traffic, but lane closures should be expected for the underground work.
