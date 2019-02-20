TRAFFIC ALERT: Kings Highway reduced to one lane at Fifth Avenue South for sewer line work

Traffic is reduced to one lane at Kings Highway and Fifth Avenue South for sewer line work. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Traffic has been reduced to one lane at Kings Highway and Fifth Avenue South in Myrtle Beach as work continues on a new sewer line.

According to information from the city of Myrtle Beach, the 16-inch sewer main runs along Fifth Avenue South for a quarter of a mile and crosses Kings Highway at that location.

Traffic in the area is reduced to one lane in each direction for another day or two, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

The road remains open to through traffic, but lane closures should be expected for the underground work.

