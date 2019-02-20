Shot fired into car in Socastee, police say

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating after a shooting in Socastee.
Officers were called around 6 p.m. Tuesday to Luttie Road. Police said someone fired a shot into a vehicle. The officer who spoke to WMBF News said he believes the vehicle was occupied, but he said no one was hurt.
The Criminal Investigation Department was called to the scene and they have taken over the investigation.
It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made in the case.
