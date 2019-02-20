NFL legend Harry Carson returns to Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Super Bowl champion and Florence native Harry Carson spoke in front of his hometown Tuesday evening as part of the city’s celebration of Black History Month.
For Carson, who was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2006, the night was about more than football. He spent several hours reflecting on life and the people who shaped him in his hometown.
“There are so many people who inspired me,” said Carson.
Much like his Hall of Fame speech in Canton, Ohio, Carson had no plans for his speech for the hometown crowd.
Instead, he took time to speak from the heart and interact with family, friends and of course, his fans.
“I am very proud that I am in so many words a success story,” said Carson.
Carson played football at Wilson High School and later graduated from McClenaghan High School.
After high school Carson did not go too far from home, attending South Carolina State University from 1972–1975, setting school records and catching the eyes of NFL scouts. He was later inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.
It’s safe to say his career went pretty well. Carson played his entire professional career for the New York Giants and was part of the 1986 Super Bowl team.
“I have the opportunity to give back to my community and this is definitely my community,” said Carson.
Along with his community, Carson did talk about his football career, his concerns about concussions and the future of the game.
At the age of 65, Carson still tries to remain active in the Florence community, hoping to inspire the next generation of success stories.
“Anything is within their reach, I hope that they strive and aim high and don’t settle for being mediocre,” Carson added.
