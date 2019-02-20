New tools are coming to improve your credit score, report says

If you're worried about your credit score, you'll soon have a new way to improve it.
Experian will be offering a product called "Credit Boost” that will look at your utility payments in helping to determine your credit score.
A product called Fair Isaac Ultra Fico will look at your banking history.
Both services will be available on an opt-in basis and will be free to consumers.
According to Consumer Reports the services are expected to roll out later this year.
It's expected the new services could benefit consumers with thin, or subprime credit histories.
A good credit score is considered one within the range of 670 to 850.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.