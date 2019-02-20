Myrtle Beach No. 5 for U.S. city with most movers in 2018

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Movers flocked to Myrtle Beach in 2018, according to a recent study.
Information from HireAHelper.com showed Myrtle Beach ranked No. 5 on the list of U.S. cities that gained the most movers last year, gaining just over 30 percent.
According to the study, 32.4 million Americans moved in 2018.
For the state as a whole, data showed South Carolina ranked No. 7 in states that gained the most movers, with a net gain of 24.7 percent.
This study looked at data beyond the ability to afford full-service movers and instead surveyed migration patterns based on a dataset of a "do-it-yourself" approach with professional services. U.S. Census data was also used to gain better knowledge of where people are moving to and from, why they are moving and the numbers behind a typical move in the United States.
According to the study, the top reasons for people to move are housing-related, family-related, finding a new or better home, establishing their own household, a new job or transfer, to secure cheaper housing, and to own their own home.
