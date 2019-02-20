More ups-and-downs as we move towards the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re looking at 20° swings in temperatures as the battle between the warmer and cooler air continues.
Warmer weather makes a brief return Thursday as we turn nearly 20° warming into the afternoon! We’ll take temperatures to 74° along the Grand Strand, 70° across the Pee Dee. The clouds linger through the day, but rain chances remain slim through Thursday.
Another round of colder air moves in Friday as we fall from the 70s, back into the 50s for afternoon highs. Once again, the clouds look to stick around with an isolated shower possible through the day.
The weekend forecast ushers in another round of warmer weather. We’ll slowly climb through the 60s on Saturday but we’re expecting more 70s by Sunday afternoon! The clouds remain stubborn with only a few breaks in the clouds through Sunday. No heavy rain in the forecast this weekend but we can’t rule out a few more isolated showers.
