It’s Your Money: Cities pay Horry County to house inmates

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - City police departments regularly make payments to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center to house inmates who exceed their own jail time limits.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections classifies facilities throughout the state.
Myrtle Beach’s jail is considered a Type I Facility, which means it is only allowed to hold individuals who are awaiting a hearing for 48-hours.
This is also the case for many other local jails.
When individuals cannot pay their bond or are sentenced to serve time or are waiting for a court date in the future, they need to be housed for a longer period.
The J. Reuben Long Detention Center, however, is a Type IV Facility and can keep inmates who are waiting court time or serving a three month or less sentence.
The detention center charges hourly rates for housing inmates.
- · Less than 6 hours: $8.65
- 6-14 hours: $17.50
- 15-23: $26.26
- Full day: $35
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said cities are billed when they house inmates charged with municipal offenses.
The Myrtle Beach paid $75,785 for this service in 2018. This is less than 1 percent of the police department’s overall $33.5 million budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
North Myrtle Beach said it paid $19,565 to the county. The city’s spokesperson said this fee is around $5,000 more than normal years because the local jail went through renovations.
Surfside Beach paid around $10,000 in 2018, according to the city’s check register. The register showed the city paid around $1,000 a month to the detention center. The city said its jail can only house inmates for 6 hours.
The county’s detention center also houses inmates from Conway, Atlantic Beach, Aynor and Loris.
The Sheriff’s Office operated with a $6.4 million budget in 2018.
