Gov. McMaster, SC Superintendent speak on South Carolina education reform after testimony

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster held a press conference to discuss education reform in South Carolina on Wednesday.
He’ll was joined by S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, Senate Education Committee Chairman Greg Hembree, and S.C. Superintendent Molly Spearman to discuss ongoing reform efforts.
Teachers and advocates once again had the chance to testify on education reform Wednesday morning. This was the second hearing by the senate subcommittee on the South Carolina Career Opportunity and Access for All Act.
Last week, state senators focused on the ethics portion of the bill which would require the state to adopt a model code of ethics for school board officials by next year.
School board members testified that the model is unnecessary as they already have to follow state ethics laws being that they are elected officials.
Senator Greg Hembree proposed an amendment to remove a good chunk of the ethics portion, but lawmakers say they wanted to read that amendment before voting on it.
You can watch the full press conference here:
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.