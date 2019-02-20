VIDEO: Good Samaritans come to driver’s aid after car crashes into Pawleys Island pond

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two good Samaritans came to a driver’s aid after his car crashed into a pond Wednesday morning in Pawleys Island.
A WMBF viewer got footage of the rescue, which happened in a pond off Kings River Road and Tradition Club Road.
A man in a black shirt is seen leading the driver, whose arm is on his rescuer’s shoulder, out of the pond while the vehicle is overtaken by water.
That rescuer is Lee Miller. He said he and his colleague Lee Davis, both of whom work in the maintenance department for the Georgetown County School District, were heading to Waccamaw Middle School when they came upon the wreck.
“Before I dove in, I was concentrating on what to do,” Miller said.
Entering the frigid pond, Miller swam toward the car. When he got there, he said water was in the vehicle up to the driver’s stomach.
Miller noted he had trouble opening the driver’s side door. When he was able to open one of the rear passenger doors, he said the car started to sink even faster.
“When I opened that back door, it (water) started rushing in and I thought, ‘Oh man, did I even do the right thing by trying to help?’” Miller said.
Fortunately, he was able to get the driver out of the car and out of the pond. Davis said he got a coat wrapped around the man and covered him with an umbrella when it started raining.
“It was a team effort,” Davis said.
A tweet from Midway Fire Rescue stated crews responded to a crash with injuries Wednesday morning at Kings River Road and Traditions Club Drive. Two vehicles were involved, with one in the water and one on land.
