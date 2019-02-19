Attorney says Colin Kaepernick may get picked up by Carolina Panthers

Attorney says Colin Kaepernick may get picked up by Carolina Panthers
San Francisco 49ers Eric Reid (35) and Colin Kaepernick (7) take a knee during the National Anthem prior to their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, in Santa Clara, CA. The Niners won 28-0. (Daniel Gluskoter/AP Images for Panini)
February 19, 2019 at 4:53 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 9:40 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An attorney for Colin Kaepernick says his client may be playing for the Carolina Panthers in the future.

Mark Geragos told CNN during an interview that he could see his client playing for one of three teams including the Panthers.

“I think you’re going to see within the next two weeks that somebody’s going to step up,” Geragos said."Somebody’s going to do the right thing, and you want me to predict who? I would tell you besides the Panthers, it would not surprise me if Bob Kraft [CEO of the Patriots] makes a move."

This is after Kaepernick and Reid settled collusion cases with the NFL in which the players said they were blacklisted due to protests during the national anthem at games.

Kaepernick last played with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.