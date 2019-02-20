All residents safely moved out after assisted living facility’s sudden closure

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It was a sad day Wednesday at the Magnolia’s Assisted Living as all residents were safely moved out after it was announced the facility was suddenly closing.
The director’s husband sent a message to WMBF’s Erin Edwards saying, “All of the employees continued to volunteer until the last resident was safely moved with all of their belongings to a new facility. I am here with my wife today until 5 when the lights will be shut off and the doors locked.”
Employees and residents were shocked when on Monday they were told the assisted living facility was closed and everyone had to be out by Wednesday.
A letter that was sent to residents and employees stated that a planned sale of the facility fell through and that Magnolia’s couldn’t stay open.
WMBF News reached out to Ben Read, the owner of Magnolia’s, who told staff he had “nothing to say” before hanging up.
