Woman arrested, charged with shaking 5-month-old baby

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Dillon police arrested and charged a woman after they said she shook a five-month-old baby.
According to an arrest warrant, on Feb. 12, 58-year-old Judy Wallace Cox shook the baby so hard that it caused severe damage to the brain area and severe trauma to the eye area.
She was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with abuse/parent, guardian, other allowing another person to inflict great bodily harm upon a child.
Online records show that Cox is out of jail on bond.
WMBF News spoke with Dillon County Solicitor’s Office about the case and learned that the case was put under a gag order on Tuesday by Judge Roger Henderson.
