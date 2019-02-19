Three unclaimed veterans to be laid to rest at Florence National Cemetery

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three unclaimed veterans will be laid to rest will full military honors Wednesday afternoon at the Florence National Cemetery.
The ceremony, courtesy of the Missing in America Project, is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m.
The Missing in America Project is a nonprofit organization that helps find, identify and inter the unclaimed remains of U.S. soldiers, according to a news release. The organization says it has found and identified the remains of more than 3,000 veterans.
The three veterans that will be honored are:
- A1C Michael Cooper, U.S. Air Force
- PFC Roy Lee Benson, U.S. Army
- Sgt Allen Wigfall, U.S. Marine Corps
“The men have no family members to see they are given final honors, which qualifies them to be a part of the Missing in America Project. The Veterans Honor Guard of Florence invites Myrtle Beach and Florence Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion Riders, Rolling Thunder, Army National Guard and the public to attend,” the release states.
The Florence National Cemetery is located at 803 E. National Cemetery Road.
