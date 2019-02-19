This Is Carolina: 2-year-old with spinal deficiency hopes for service dog

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A two-year-old boy with a spinal deficiency hopes that his hard work and perseverance will help him beat the odds.
Fozzy is determined to be able to walk one day.
“I’d say for the first 20 to 22 months of his life, he would barely move his legs. You could pinch him and he wouldn’t do anything and he wouldn’t know otherwise,” said Ashli Ambrose, Fozzy’s mother.
She said part of Fozzy’s spine is undeveloped and tethered, which causes a loss of feeling in his legs and slower development.
“But I’m being honest, he is like my hero,” Ambrose said. “He’s a kid like any other kid. But for how many challenges he has, he’s easier than kids with no challenges.”
Fozzy had spinal surgery in April to get some feeling back.
“Even when our neurosurgeon came out of surgery… what he said to me was, ‘Fozzy is motivated and that’s very important when it comes to everything,’” Ambrose said.
Now Fozzy’s mother has started a campaign to get him a service dog to help make his abilities stronger every day.
The service dog will come from Four Paws for Ability facility in Ohio. They were already approved for a dog, but it takes over a year for that dog to be trained specifically for Fozzy’s needs and in the meantime the family will be raising the money for the life-changing dog.
The first fundraiser everyone is invited to is Sunday, Feb. 24 at Brixx Pizza in Myrtle Beach. They’re asking people to bring new or gently-used shoes as part of the fundraiser. All the money raised will go straight to Four Paws for Ability for Fozzy.
