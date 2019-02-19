Supporters of medical marijuana push for bill in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Legislation that would legalize medical marijuana in our state is back in the forefront.
Supporters of the Compassionate Care Act will make a push for the bill Tuesday morning. Compassionate SC is organizing the news conference.
Right now, a medical marijuana bill sits in the state Senate. It would allow medical cannabis to be prescribed to people with certain debilitating medical conditions like cancer and PTSD.
Jill Swing is the founder of South Carolina Compassionate Care Alliance. She says her daughter has a severe case of epilepsy and it’s the reason why she’s been fighting for medical marijuana in the Palmetto State for the last five years.
“We’ve tried numerous pharmaceutical drugs and some of them have actually made her seizures much, much worse and the side effects are terrible, including: agitation, constipation, drooling, ticks, insomnia. Whereas, you just don’t see those types of side effects using very small amounts of cannabis,” Swing said.
Opponents of the Compassionate Care Act say with CBD now legal, medical marijuana is unnecessary. Swing said. “The addition of THC, the whole plant therapies – as opposed to just the CBD – really make a difference in quality of life.”
Opponents of the bill say there’s no need for this since CBD oil is already legal in our state.
