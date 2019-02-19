Report: High school football players face ‘lowest risk of injury in history of sport’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A report released earlier this month claims high school football players playing today face the lowest risk of injury in the history of the sport.
The National Federation of High School Associations, a group that oversees 9,000 high schools and 12 million participants in high school activity programs, also say that participation in high school football increased for the first time in three seasons.
To read the full report: click here.
Locally, coaches and athletic trainers believe protocols surrounding injury diagnosis and rehabilitation have made the process of returning to action smoother.
“If you stay in shape you have less of a chance of getting hurt,” said Myrtle Beach High School Head Coach Mickey Wilson. Myrtle Beach says they have taught new ‘Heads-Up’ tackling techniques, coaching players to lead with their shoulder instead of the crown of the helmet.
“Coaches are not having as much contact during the week and I think that’s made the game safer in itself," Wilson finished.
Access to certified athletic trainers is another resource Myrtle Beach says has helped keep it’s athletes on the field.
“Were open everyday so athletes can come and see us,” said Myrtle Beach Head Athletic Trainer Andrea Sulewski-Owens. “In previous years many many years ago there was no restriction on practice time or how long you could practice. The coaches would have teams practicing two and three times a day for two and three hours and that can take a toll on anyone’s body.”
The South Carolina High School League is a participating member of the NFHS.
