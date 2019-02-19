Neighbors raise concerns over thousands of new homes coming to Longs

“All these developments will be required to comply with our very strict stormwater ordinance and must perform a downstream analysis to guard against aggravating any localized flooding issues on adjacent or downstream properties. The major floods that we have experienced in recent years is not the result of new development since the Waccamaw River watershed is still less than 2% impervious,” Gerigan said in an email to WMBF News. “These major floods are caused by the extraordinary amount of rain that fell in the river basins that drain to Horry County. During Hurricane Florence the rainfall was in excess of a 500 year storm.”