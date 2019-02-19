MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A round of heavy rain returns Wednesday with more chances through the week.
Expect the coverage of rain to increase overnight, turning widespread into Wednesday morning. The showers and downpours linger through most of the day, not clearing until after 5 PM Wednesday evening. While the rain will be steady at times, most areas will see less than .5″ of rain. Temperatures climb to 66° along the Grand Strand but will be much colder inland, closer to 53° near Florence.
The clouds stick around the rest of the week but rain chances will be lower. Only expecting isolated showers both Thursday and Friday. Warmer weather continues to filter in as we take afternoon highs into the 70s Thursday!
Looking ahead to the weekend, the clouds look to stick around. Once again, isolated showers are in the forecast with a slightly better chance of rain late on Sunday. We’re expecting another round of afternoon highs in the 70s by Sunday.
