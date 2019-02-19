GRAPHIC: Georgetown animal shelter cares for dog burned by chemicals

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A Georgetown animal shelter is trying to find out what happened to a dog who is covered in burns. We want to warn you that some of the pictures of Chester and his burns are graphic.
A Good Samaritan called Animal Control on Feb. 11 when she found a dog named Chester wandering through her yard on County Line Road near Bullard Road in Hemingway. She said she had never seen him before.
He was taken to the St. Frances Animal Shelter for medical care and love.
Not only was Chester emaciated, but he was covered in burns, likely caused by chemicals poured on his head and flank, according to a post on St. Frances’ Facebook.
The animal shelter said when Chester was brought to them he was trembling in pain.
But even though he has gone through so much pain, the shelter said he is a sweet dog who hasn’t stopped wagging his tail.
Several people have reached out to the animal shelter to see how they can donate to help with Chester’s care. Those who want to help can click here and make a not that it’s for Chester.
The St. Frances Animal Shelter is offering a reward for any information that may lead to the arrest of the people who did this to Chester. If you have any information, call the animal shelter at 843-546-0780, ext. 5.
The animal shelter believes it will take Chester about two months to recover. He’s not out of the woods right now because the burns can often lead to secondary infections that can be fatal. But the animal shelter said that Chester is tough. Officials said that when he is out of the woods, they will reach out to people to find him a foster while he heals.
This story comes less than a week after a dog named Tommie in Richmond, Virginia captured the hearts of the nation. The pit bull was burned over more than 40 percent of his body after being tied to a fence post and covered in a flammable liquid. He died days later.
