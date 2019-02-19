Florence man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder in shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man has been charged in connection with a shooting earlier this month that injured two people.
According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Terrance Andre Brown turned himself into deputies Tuesday morning. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Brown’s charges stem from a Feb. 8 shooting on Sheldon Drive in the Darlington area. The suspect is expected to appear before a magistrate Tuesday afternoon.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.
