Florence man turns himself in, charged with attempted murder in shooting

Terrance Andre Brown (Source: Darlington County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | February 19, 2019 at 3:07 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 3:12 PM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man has been charged in connection with a shooting earlier this month that injured two people.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Terrance Andre Brown turned himself into deputies Tuesday morning. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Brown’s charges stem from a Feb. 8 shooting on Sheldon Drive in the Darlington area. The suspect is expected to appear before a magistrate Tuesday afternoon.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

