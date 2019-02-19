Florence man charged with soliciting a minor for sex

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor for sex.
According to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, 20-year-old Larry Dakota Blaze Kelly faces one count of criminal solicitation of a minor. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Kelly, the release stated. He was arrested Feb. 12.
Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state Kelly was released Feb. 13 on a $3,000 surety bond.
