FIRST ALERT: Back to winter for today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Much colder weather will remain in place across the region today before more mild air and rain returns.
After climbing to 70 degrees on Monday, today will be a shock to the system with cloudy skies and temperatures only reaching the middle and upper 40s today. Despite a thick overcast through the day, only a sprinkle or a little drizzle will fall at times. Gusty northeast winds will add an extra chill to the air and serve as a reminder that it is indeed still winter.
Rain chances will return overnight tonight in Wednesday as the stationary front that has been draped across the region since the weekend starts to return north. Showers will break out around daybreak Wednesday and turn into a steady light rain at times. With the front returning north, warmer weather will gradually overspread the region once again with afternoon temperatures reaching the middle 60s at the beach and upper 50s inland. The rain will gradually taper off by the afternoon and evening.
Thursday will see another surge of spring-like warmth with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with just a stray shower possible.
Friday will see another risk of rain at times and cooler temperatures.
The upcoming weekend will see rain chances dropping off to just 20%. Temperatures in middle to upper 60s on Saturday will climb into the lower and middle 70s on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.