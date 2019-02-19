Fireworks fill first day of NC9 investigation hearing, Dowless declines taking the stand

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Board of Elections opened a hearing Monday morning to begin publicly disclosing evidence into a months-long investigation into alleged election fraud in the 9th Congressional District.
The investigation began in late November after the NCSBE voted to not certify the results of the 9th Congressional District race where Republican Mark Harris led Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes after the November general election.
Here are the latest updates from Monday testimony in the NC 9 Investigation hearing:
5:45 p.m.: Board has reconvened. Dowless will not receive immunity if he testifies. Dowless is not taking the stand. Hearing wraps for the day.
5:40 p.m.: McCrae Dowless has been called as a witness. Dowless’ attorney said he will testify if he receives immunity as contemplated under the statute. Says otherwise he will not take stand. McCready attorney Elias says he should take stand to invoke 5thA. Board conferring w/ counsel.
4:25 p.m.: The next witness, Sandra Dowless, takes the stand. She is McCrae Dowless’ ex-wife and Lisa Britt’s mother. Sandra Dowless says McCrae was led a meeting in April, 2018, to help Jeff Smith with workers on his campain. Sandra Dowless says McCrae referred to the notes as his “insurance policy.” The writing in those notes matches the handwriting of Jeff Smith in a number of court records and other public documents. She says she doesn’t believe Smith and McCrae Dowless were working together in the ‘18 primary, and that she doesn’t know who the attendees of the April meeting were.
Sandra Dowless says she heard McCrae Dowless y’all w/ Mark Harris on speaker once. “I want you to know you’re way in the lead. Things are looking good here.” Says Harris asked how he’d know that and then asked if he had obtained data to inform that decision a legal way
3:50 p.m.: Lisa Britt is excused and Kelly Hendrix is called as the NCSBE’s next witness. Hendricks says she worked for Dowless in the 2018 elections. After answering, she breaks into tears before NCSBE Director Strach can ask another question. Hendrix said she would collect ballots on her own and turn them in to Dowless. She said Dowless did not give her a set amount of money, but would gas and “things like that” as she collected the ballots.
3:15 p.m.: Britt says Dowless would meet with people from the Bladen County Improvement Association PAC (BCIAP) early in the morning and would close his office door when speaking to them. She says Dowless was making copies of forms collected by Wooten with BCIAP. When asked why Dowless was helping his Democrat-aligned competitor, Britt says, “That was kinda his secret weapon.” She says Dowless kept a list of whose ballots had been collected by BCIAP and who else to not target because they would be collected by them.
Britt testifies that she “probably” picked up between 35 and 40 ballots. The unsealed ones she filled out, she says, were already filled out for Harris by the voter. She said the “big” races were almost always already marked by the time she saw them.
3:00 p.m.: Elias asks Britt about a meeting Dowless called after the November decision to not certify the District 9 election results. Britt again said Dowless told them to stick together and that he reiterated that he never instructed them to collect ballots. “Do you think it was fair to the candidates involved?” Elias asks Britt of her activities in the election. “No sir, I do not,” she replies.
Harris’ attorney, David Freedman, then begins questioning Britt. He asks if she knew how the list of targets for absentee ballot request forms was generated, to which Britt says she does not. She also says she doesn’t recall it being broken down by Republican, Democrat and Unaffiliated.
2:45 p.m.: Britt says she’s aware of 5 to 6 people involved with working for Dowless. She says she doesn’t know who Dowless paid. Britt says she met Andy Yates one time when he came to Bladen County with Harris to deliver hurricane supplies, but she was unsure whether the two rode together or if Yates worked for Harris. She says Dowless would report to Yates numbers of ballots submitted by the Bladen County Improvement Association PAC.
2:30 p.m.: Elias now has Emma Shipman’s first affidavit on screen. Britt says she disputes Shipman’s statement that Britt said she was assigned to collect ballots from the district. She also disputes Shipman’s claim that her ballot was unsigned and unsealed.
Elias is asks Britt if she returned Shipman’s ballot because of a complaint filed with the Bladen BOE. Britt says no. “The reasons were these were Lola Wooten’s people and I guess we were stepping on her toes,” Britt said.
2:15 p.m.: “Do I feel bad for him? I feel very bad for him,” Britt says of Dowless in response to questioning by Elias. Previously, she said she viewed Dowless as a father figure and didn’t think he’d have her do something that was wrong.
Elias asks Britt if she knows for a fact that Dowless turned in all the ballots he collected. Britt replies, “Not to the best of my knowledge.” Elias reiterates if she knows for sure. Britt says she has no way of knowing for sure.
2 p.m.: Hearing reconvenes, with Dan McCready’s attorney Marc E. Elias now questioning Britt. The attorney opens by asking Britt whether Dowless knew Harris before the 2018 election. Britt testifies she wasn’t sure, but believed he did not. Elias then named a number of other Bladen County republicans, asking Britt if she knew them, to which she replied she did not.
Elias walks back through Britt’s previous testimony, revisiting whether Britt collected more than one unsealed ballot from voters. Britt clarified that she filled out unsealed ballots collected by other people in addition to the one she collected. She acknowledged that she knew it was illegal.
“Even when you knew it was wrong, you didn’t stop?” Elias asks. “No, sir,” Britt says.
12:45 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Hearing breaks for lunch.
12:40 p.m.: Lisa Britt says McCrae Dowless gave workers a slip of paper last week with a prepared remark invoking the Fifth Amendment and saying Dowless never did anything wrong. “I do feel that I have done wrong. Did I know I was doing wrong? No, ma’am, no I didn’t,” said Britt. Says she does think McCrae Dowless did wrong but she believes Mark Harris is one innocent person. Britt says Dowless had a meeting with workers after the NC9 investigation: “As long as we all stick together, well all be fine because they don’t have anything on us.” Britt says he instructed workers to say they were never instructed to collect ballots
12:30 p.m.: Lisa Britt says she collected ballots with Jennifer Boyd and took them back to Bladen County. Says they told Dowless how many they had picked up in Robeson County but says she doesn’t recall ever handing ballots over. Britt says many of the ballots Boyd collected were from her family. Says she collected ballots with Boyd three or four times. Says they stopped by Dowless home or office at the end of the day but doesn’t think Boyd ever showed Dowless the ballots.
“I think Mr. Harris was completely clueless as to what was going on," said Britt. She says she met Harris several times. Once at the Peanut Festival and another after the hurricane when he delivered supplies. Says may have been on or two other public functions.
12:20 p.m.: Britt says she was in the car with Ginger Eason when she collected the ballot of her brother, Christopher Eason, and then filled it out. Eason has submitted affidavit that he gave his unsealed ballot directly to Dowless. Britt says she collected other ballots that were turned into the county BOE, per the logs. Ginger Eason has previously said public that she only turned ballots into Dowless but the log shows she turned in her brother’s ballot. As a close family member, Ginger is authorized to submit a ballot. Britt says she’s unsure whether Christopher Easton’s ballot was delivered to Dowless’ office before being submitted to the BOE.
12:05 p.m.: Britt says McCrae Dowless told her to fill out other races because ballots w/ just three races filled out might raise red flags. Britt says she and James Singletary witnessed ballots for about a week and a half until Dowless told her to stop so it wouldn’t seem suspicious that two people were witnessing the same ballots. Britt says she also witnessed roughly seven ballots using her mother’s name. Says Dowless was aware she was doing that said she told her mom she’d “witnessed too many ballots.”
“Yes, ma’am, I witnessed ballots that I was not there for,” Britt says under questioning from Strach. Says Jessica Dowless also signed ballots as a witness that she didn’t actually see being cast
NC 9 Investigation Timeline: Click here to see key dates in the NC-9 investigation
11:40 a.m.: NCSBE Director Kim Strach shows Britt copy of an absentee ballot envelope for ballot cast by Emma Shipman. Shipman has previously submitted affidavit through NCDP. Britt is describing how Shipman came to vote. Says she signed/sealed it and gave it to her. Britt says she took Shipman’s ballot to Dowless. Then says Dowless told her to bring it back after he got a call from Horace Munn. Britt says Dowless held Shipman’s ballot for roughly a week when he gave it back to her to return to Shipman.
11:20 a.m.: Britt says she was paid to collect absentee ballots. She claims if a ballot was properly witnessed, voters would submit it. Says they’d collect ballots if they needed more witness signatures. Britt says she was paid roughly $125 per 50 ballots at first and, later, flat fee of $200/week. Says getting ballots was harder than request forms because “a lot of people don’t want to give you their absentee ballot."
11:05 a.m.: Lisa Britt describes how she went around and got people to fill out absentee ballot request forms. Says forms were pre-filled. Says she helped fill out forms, along with others. Britt says Dowless maintained copies of forms in his office. She’s now listing off people who worked w/ Dowless to distribute request forms.
Britt says she worked in Bladen, Columbus and Robeson Counties for Dowless. Says she heard some worked in other counties but isn’t sure. She says she was paid between $150-$175 for every 50 absentee ballot request forms.
10:50 a.m.: Lisa Britt is now on the stand as first witness. We spoke with her exclusively in December. Her interview is queued on the screens. Chairman Cordle now clarifying Britt is here voluntarily.
10:15 a.m.: NCSBE Director Kim Strach says she believes evidence will show a coordinated, unlawful absentee ballot scheme in Bladen & Robeson Counties. Here is scope of their investigation. “When you’re talking about an absentee ballot scheme, it’s not about just the ballots that have been returned but the ballots that weren’t returned” Strach says. During the hearing, Strach pointed out valid reasons why ballots may have not been returned, including Hurricane Florence.
Strach says Red Dome paid Dowless $131,357 total in the ‘18 election and more than $80,000 in the general election.
“McCrae Dowless hired workers he paid in cash to collect absentee request forms, to collect absentee ballots, and to falsify absentee ballot witness certifications,” a slide in Strach’s presentation read. Evidence suggests that small batches of ballots were taken to the post office and mailed at a location that was geographically close to the voter in an action to hide conduct.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Read all of WBTV’s NC-9 coverage by clicking here
“The evidence will show that a coordinated, unlawful, and substantially resourced absentee ballot scheme operated during the 2018 general election in Bladen and Robeson Counties,” Strach’s opening slide read during Monday’s hearing.
Below are the slides from Strach’s opening presentation
10:00 a.m.: The North Carolina State Board of Elections hearing into NC District 9 irregularities is underway. Hearing room is about half-full. Witnesses are being kept in rooms down the hallway. Mark Harris & wife are in the room. Dan McCready is not.
Members of the NCSBE received a private briefing from staff about the findings of the investigation at a meeting in early February.
The board that will preside over the hearing and determine whether to certify the results of the race or hold a new election is not the same board that voted to launch the investigation in November.
In December, a three-judge panel ordered the then-NCSBE to dissolve, finding that the bill creating that version of the elections board was unconstitutional. There was no elections board for the month of January. Governor Roy Cooper appointed the current five-member board, made up of three Democrats and two Republicans, on January 31, 2019, under the terms of a law passed by the North Carolina General Assembly in response to the court order.
More than 80 people have been subpoenaed for the hearing. It is not clear how many of them will testify.
You can WATCH the hearing live on WBTV.com, follow reporters Nick Ochsner and David Hodges on Twitter and tune into WBTV on-air each night for the latest.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.