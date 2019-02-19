Fireworks fill first day of NC9 investigation hearing, Dowless declines taking the stand

12:40 p.m.: Lisa Britt says McCrae Dowless gave workers a slip of paper last week with a prepared remark invoking the Fifth Amendment and saying Dowless never did anything wrong. “I do feel that I have done wrong. Did I know I was doing wrong? No, ma’am, no I didn’t,” said Britt. Says she does think McCrae Dowless did wrong but she believes Mark Harris is one innocent person. Britt says Dowless had a meeting with workers after the NC9 investigation: “As long as we all stick together, well all be fine because they don’t have anything on us.” Britt says he instructed workers to say they were never instructed to collect ballots