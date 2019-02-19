Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at 85

(Gray News) - Karl Lagerfeld, a fixture for decades in the world of fashion, has died in Paris, multiple news outlets reported. He was 85 years old.
The German designer, who had been the creative director for Chanel, had missed several public appearances for health reasons, the BBC reported. Chanel said Lagerfeld died early Wednesday.
His career in the industry started with his position as an assistant to Pierre Balmain in 1955. He moved to Chanel in 1983 and is credited with lifting their profile with new styles and ambitious runway shows.
His usual attire of dark suits, starched collars and sunglasses with his white hair pulled into a pony tail make him easily recognizable at shows and parties.
Lagerfeld also designed for Fendi as well as his own label.
Lagerfeld’s designs quickly trickled down to low-end retailers, giving him an almost unprecedented impact on the entire fashion industry.
His age was a point of mystery for decades, with reports he had two birth certificates, one dated 1933 and the other 1938.
