Darius Rucker to be honored with humanitarian award at Nashville’s Music Biz 2019

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina’s own Darius Rucker will be honored with a humanitarian award at Music Biz 2019 in Nashville.
According to a press release, Rucker will receive the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award during the Music Biz 2019 Awards and Hall of Fame Dinner on Tuesday, May 7, at the JW Marriott Nashville Hotel.
The Hootie & The Blowfish frontman and solo country artist is being celebrated for his “lifelong philanthropic efforts that include exemplary and heartfelt work on behalf of children,” the release stated.
Those efforts, according to Music Biz organizers, include continuous support of the Medical University of South Carolina’s Children’s Hospital in Rucker’s hometown of Charleston. Since 2010, the annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf has raised millions of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the release stated.
Every April, the Monday After the Masters golf tournament is held in North Myrtle Beach. The event brings together golf pros and celebrities to raise money for the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and the South Carolina Junior Golf Foundation. This year’s event is set for Monday, April 15.
Last November, Rucker made a guest appearance at a benefit concert for Hurricane Florence victims in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. That event, held at TicketReturn.com Field in Myrtle Beach, raised $128,000, according to city officials.
RELATED STORY: Hurricane benefit concert raised more than $120,000
Rucker first rose to stardom as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Hootie & the Blowfish, which produced such hits such as "Hold My Hand" and "Let Her Cry." The band's debut album, Cracked Rear View, went platinum 21 times, and the band has charted 16 singles to date, according to the press release.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.