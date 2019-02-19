Conway High School basketball team in State’s Elite Eight

Conway High School (Source: CHS All Sport Booster Club)
By WMBF News Staff | February 19, 2019 at 4:14 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 4:14 PM

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The city of Conway had a big sendoff Tuesday afternoon for the Conway High School basketball team.

Firetrucks followed the team’s bus while onlookers waved as the Tigers headed off to Lexington to take on Lexington High School.

The Conway High School basketball team is now a member of the State’s Elite Eight, and tonight they take on undefeated Lexington High School. We’re sending off the team right now from Conway High. Good luck guys! 🏀

For those who can’t make the drive to Lexington, don’t worry! The game will be broadcasted on the city’s access channel, according to our newspaper partner My Horry News.

There will be pregame show at 6:30 p.m. on HTC’s Channel 9. Game time is at 7 p.m.

