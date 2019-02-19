Conway High School basketball team in State’s Elite Eight

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The city of Conway had a big sendoff Tuesday afternoon for the Conway High School basketball team.
Firetrucks followed the team’s bus while onlookers waved as the Tigers headed off to Lexington to take on Lexington High School.
For those who can’t make the drive to Lexington, don’t worry! The game will be broadcasted on the city’s access channel, according to our newspaper partner My Horry News.
There will be pregame show at 6:30 p.m. on HTC’s Channel 9. Game time is at 7 p.m.
