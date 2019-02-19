Conway City Council does not receive update on Main Street Bridge work

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway City Council was supposed to get an update Monday night on the Main Street Bridge renovation project. However, that update didn’t happen.
According to Taylor Newell, spokesperson for the city of Conway, the South Carolina Department of Transportation engineer who was expected at Monday’s meeting failed to show up. An exact reason why was not immediately known.
Last week, SCDOT officials announced the project to repair the bridge would possibly take longer than originally expected due to the discovery of more rust than first anticipated.
The repairs were expected to last until the end of March, but now SCDOT says they're working to get the bridge reopened in time for Memorial Day.
Managers of some Main Street businesses said the past month has been hard on the books due to the work.
