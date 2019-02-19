Beloved NC teacher killed in animal attack

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – An investigation is underway to try and determined what kind of animal attacked and killed a 77-year-old teacher in North Carolina.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Communications received a 911 just before 6 a.m. Friday about an animal attack in Pantego.
First responders arrive and found Brenda Hamilton suffering from severe injuries. She was rushed to the hospital where she died on Monday.
Hamilton was a teacher at Pungo Christian Academy. The school announced the tragic news on their Facebook page.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share our precious Mrs. Hamilton has gained her wings. She has always been our Pungo angel, but now she is rejoicing with her make in Heaven,” the Facebook post said.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Investigators along with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission officers and biologist went out to the scene to investigate what kind of animal attacked Hamilton.
Preliminary DNA testing done by the North Carolina Wildlife biologist has eliminated any wild animals that are indigenous to the area.
Authorities are now trying to determine if any dogs in the area may have attacked Hamilton.
