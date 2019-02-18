VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows four suspects burglarizing Irby Street business in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects wanted for burglarizing a business over the weekend.
According to a press release from the FCSO, deputies responded to an alarm call at 4:10 a.m. on Sunday at a business in the 2100 block of South Irby Street in Florence.
Deputies discovered the business had been broken into and several items had been removed.
Investigators have released surveillance footage showing the four suspects coming into the business and taking items from what appears to be a safe.
Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 373, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.
