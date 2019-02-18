TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane shifts, lane closures to take place this week in area of Glenns Bay Road

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Lane shifts and lane closures are set to take place this week as part of the Glenns Bay Road interchange and widening project.
According to information from Horry County Government, there will be lane shifts on Glenns Bay Road from the U.S. 17 Bypass to U.S. 17 Business Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The reason for the lane shifts is drainage work.
Additionally, the inside northbound and southbound lanes of the U.S. 17 Bypass from St. James Road to Sutter Drive will be closed Monday and Tuesday, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day, for median landscaping, according to the county.
This work is weather permitting.
