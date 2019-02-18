FOUND: Missing 85-year-old Wilmington man located at La Guardia airport

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - An 85-year-old man who was reported missing from Wilmington was found safe at La Guardia Airport, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Donald Walter Calder left his family’s home in the 300 block of Pinecliff Dr. sometime Sunday evening and didn’t return. A Silver Alert was issued because Calder suffers from dementia.
Police say he is safe, but did not release any other details on how he made his way to New York.
