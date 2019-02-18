SCDOT set to give Conway City Council update on Main Street Bridge work

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is expected to give the Conway City Council an update on the Main Street Bridge renovation project on Monday.
Last week, SCDOT officials announced the project to repair the bridge would possibly take longer than originally expected due to the discovery of more rust than first anticipated.
The repairs were expected to last until the end of March, but now SCDOT officials say they’re working to get the bridge reopened in time for Memorial Day.
Managers of some Main Street businesses said the past month has been hard on the books due to the work.
