Report: Woman hospitalized after being ‘continuously’ punched; two suspects wanted

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a woman says she was assaulted Sunday night in Myrtle Beach.
At around 10:00 p.m., police responded to South Strand Medical Center and spoke to the 24-year-old victim, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The victim said she was at the intersection of Spivey and Dunbar streets when she saw two people in the roadway, which she found “odd,” police say.
The victim said the two suspects, a man and a woman, approached her and demanded her bag. When she said no, the male suspect began to “continuously punch her in the mouth until she fell to the ground,” the report states. Police say the suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.
According to the report, the victim was driven to the hospital by a family member and received stiches on the inside of her lip.
The victim described one suspect as a black male, last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black boots. The second suspect is described as a black female, wearing a white sweatshirt and black leggings, the report states.
If you have any information on this incident, call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.