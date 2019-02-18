Rep. Tom Rice schedules number of events throughout Grand Strand, Pee Dee

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Congressman Tom Rice will be making a number of stops throughout the Seventh District this week to hear from his constituents.
According to a press release from Rice’s office, the representative is focusing on education and workforce development initiatives that are helping connect people in the Seventh District with opportunities.
In addition, Rice will be hosting three Coffee with Your Congressman events to allow residents to talk about current issues in Washington.
Details about Rice’s events this week in the Seventh District are below:
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Online Safety Roadshow: Rice is partnering with Google to host the “Online Safety Roadshow: How to be Internet Awesome” at Myrtle Beach Middle School, located at 3101 N. Oak St. It starts at 10 a.m.
Workforce Development Highlight at HGTC: Rice will be meeting with students and faculty at Horry Georgetown Technical College to learn about some of their new programs that are helping people in the Seventh District achieve their career goals and participate in the economy. The event starts at 11 a.m. HGTC is located at 2050 U.S. 501 in Conway.
Koppers Plant Tour: Rice is touring the Koppers Plant in Florence to learn more about their business and how he can support them. The plant is located at 280 N. Koppers Road in Florence. The event starts at 3:15 p.m.
Townhall / Coffee with Your Congressman: Rice will be hosting his first of three townhall coffee events in Darlington. The events starts at 5 p.m. and will be held at Joe’s Grill, located at 306 Russell St.
Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Coastal and Pee Dee Economic Development Summit: Rice is hosting and will headline the Coastal and Pee Dee Economic Development Summit. His federal outlook will be followed by a state outlook given by Jennifer Fletcher, the deputy secretary of commerce. There will also be panels. The event will be held at SiMT, located at 1951 Pisgah Road in Florence. It beings at 9 a.m.
Townhall/ Coffee with your Congressman: Rice will be hosting his second townhall coffee event in Florence. The event starts at 11 a.m. and will be held at Bazen’s Family Restaurant, located at 704 S. Irby St.
Marion Housing: Rice will be visiting homes undergoing repairs through the $95 million HUD CDBG-DR grant allocated to South Carolina in response to Hurricane Matthew. The visits will start at 2 p.m.
Townhall/ Coffee with your Congressman: Rice will be hosting his final townhall coffee event in Loris. The event starts at 5 p.m. and will be held at Shorty’s Grill, located at 4115 Meeting St.
