Rain chances, up-and-down temperatures this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Big swings in temperatures expected this week with more rain likely.
The coldest weather we’ll see all week return Tuesday. Temperatures will be very slow to climb through the day under mostly cloudy skies. Expect most of the area to top out around 49° with an isolated showers possible into the evening.
Warmer weather moves back in Wednesday ahead of our next rain chances. Expect a decent coverage of showers throughout Wednesday with most areas seeing around .5″ of rain. Temperatures turn much warmer along the Grand Strand, climb to 66°. It will be significantly colder the farther inland you go with areas west of I-95 stuck in the 50s.
The clouds linger the rest of the week but rain chances remain low. Expecting just isolated showers Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Temperatures continue to bounce around, turning colder on Friday before rebound again this weekend.
