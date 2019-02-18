Police: Man wanted after stealing money, tablet from local business

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police need your help in identifying a man who reportedly burglarized a Myrtle Beach business.
At around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2018, police responded to the Tienda Mexicana Patria Unida at 1111 Third Avenue South and spoke to a witness, according to a police report. The witness said she arrived at the business and noticed the glass was smashed and the door had been pried open.
Police say the counter top inside the establishment appeared to have been rummaged through and the cash register had been left open. Surveillance footage shows the suspect approaching the business just after 1:00 a.m. with what appeared to be a blunt object, according to the report. The suspect began hitting the glass door several times before walking away, police say. The suspect then returned to the location about 45 minutes later, struck the glass again and pried the door open, the report states.
The suspect allegedly removed money from the cash register and a tablet before fleeing the scene.
The total value of the stolen items was $700.
If you have any information on the suspect, call Myrtle Beach police at at 843-918-1382.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.