Police: Man wanted after stealing money, tablet from local business

Police say the counter top inside the establishment appeared to have been rummaged through and the cash register had been left open. Surveillance footage shows the suspect approaching the business just after 1:00 a.m. with what appeared to be a blunt object, according to the report. The suspect began hitting the glass door several times before walking away, police say. The suspect then returned to the location about 45 minutes later, struck the glass again and pried the door open, the report states.