Police investigate shooting at Horry County bar

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – For the second time in less than a month, a Horry County bar is at the center of a police investigation.
Police confirmed that shots were fired Saturday at Big Kahuna’s Bar on the Highway 544 overpass in the Conway area.
According to the police report, a large fight broke out inside the bar and then moved outside.
After the crowd dispersed, a victim told officers they heard gunshots coming from a vehicle. The victim fired back, the police report stated.
Officers said at least one vehicle was hit by the gunshots.
Authorities said they found the suspect at the Waffle House on Highway 51, but said he lied about his name. That person was arrested for providing false information to law enforcement.
Another shooting took place on Jan. 27 at Big Kahuna’s Bar. No one was hurt or charged in the case.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.