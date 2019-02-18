Man accused of murder, burning bodies out of jail on bond

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One of the suspects accused of murdering two men last summer and then setting their bodies on fire in a vehicle was released from jail this past weekend.
According to records at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, David Cook was released on a $125,000 bond on Saturday.
Cook is one of four men accused of killing Matthew Autry and Shawn Anderson. The victims’ bodies were found burned inside a vehicle discovered on July 27 off Butler Road in the Socastee area.
Arrests warrants showed the murders were the result of an attempt to recover heroin and fentanyl from the victims, as well as disposing of the bodies by burning them and the vehicle.
The other three suspects in the case, Zachary Stell, William Tatum and Michael Faile, are still in custody.
