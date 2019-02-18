FIRST ALERT: Up and down rain chances, temperatures this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An unsettled week of weather kicks off Monday with off and on rain chances and fluctuating temperatures through the week.
A stationary front wavering back and forth across the Carolinas and an active storm track will keep occasional rain chances in the forecast this week along with very changeable temperatures at times.
Monday will see a big warm up from chilly weather of Sunday. Morning fog will give way to cloudy skies by late morning and some sun by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb all the way into the middle and upper 60s at the beach. Across the Pee Dee, temperatures will be slow to climb this morning but will reach the lower 60s by late this afternoon. Only a stray shower or two or light drizzle is possible through the morning.
As the stationary front drops back southward tonight, temperatures will once again start to drop. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will range from the middle 40s at the beach to the lower 40s inland. With cloudy skies and a little drizzle at times, temperatures on Tuesday will only reach the upper 40s to near 50.
Warmth will surge back into the region on Wednesday but so will the chance of additional rainfall. Temperatures will climb into the 60s by the afternoon but rain chances creep up to 60% with off and on light rain at times through the day.
For the second half of the work week and into the weekend, the active weather pattern continues. Temperatures will fluctuate at times from the upper 50s to near 60 on Friday and Saturday to the lower and middle 70s by Sunday. The best risk of rain arrives with showers at times on Friday and Saturday with lower rain chances by Sunday.
