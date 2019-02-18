FIRST ALERT: Up and down rain chances, temperatures this week

Monday will see a big warm up from chilly weather of Sunday. Morning fog will give way to cloudy skies by late morning and some sun by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb all the way into the middle and upper 60s at the beach. Across the Pee Dee, temperatures will be slow to climb this morning but will reach the lower 60s by late this afternoon. Only a stray shower or two or light drizzle is possible through the morning.