District officials to receive update on indoor air quality at St. James Elementary

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Officials with Horry County Schools are set to receive an update Monday on the indoor air quality at St. James Elementary School.
According to an agenda for Monday’s Horry County Schools Facilities Committee Meeting, one of the discussion items is “St. James Elementary School Indoor Air Quality Update.”
The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. Monday at the district office, located at 335 Four Mile Road, Room C-300, in Conway.
Parents have been expressing concerns over the mold issue at St. James Elementary for weeks now.
Last week, a letter was sent to parents stating that students would be temporarily moved from two classrooms following the results of a Feb. 10 indoor air quality report.
That letter, provided to WMBF News from the parent of a student, states Palmetto EHS performed a re-test of 23 previously identified areas at St. James Elementary on Feb. 10, as well as 10 additional areas based upon comments received during the district’s meeting with school staff.
Mold spores were reportedly amplified in one classroom, as well as the reading room. Students were temporarily relocated beginning Friday and were expected to return mid-morning on Monday.
Another classroom was cleaned out of an abundance of caution since it joins with the impacted classroom. Students were temporarily relocated from that room for Friday only.
