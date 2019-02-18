Crews battle fire at the former Freestyle Music Park

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Firefighters were called to a fire late Sunday night at the former Freestyle Music Park.
According to an online post from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a three-alarm fire at the property, located at 211 George Bishop Parkway, just before midnight.
As of about 3:00 a.m. Monday, the fire is out, and investigators are working the scene. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.
