2 arrested, charged in Horry County child abuse investigation

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested two people in connection to a child abuse investigation that began in January.
Joseph Green and Brooke Bailey of Myrtle Beach were charged on Feb. 14 with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian.
According a police report, an officer was called on Jan. 8 to the Waccamaw Emergency Room in the Murrells Inlet section of Georgetown County in reference to a possible child abuse incident.
A nurse told the officer that a baby boy was brought to the emergency room with a spiral fracture to his upper left arm, the police report stated.
According to documents, Green and Bailey told the nurse they discovered the injury after taking the baby out of his swaddle.
The Criminal Investigation Department was notified about the incident.
The investigation led to the arrests of Green and Bailey. Both are out on bond.
