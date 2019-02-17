Surfside Beach burger joint ‘Lincoln Park’ closing indefinitely

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Surfsidians have one less option for burgers and brews.
Popular burger spot Lincoln Park Bar and Grill announced it will be closing indefinitely at the end of business Sunday. The restaurant posted a flyer in it’s window announcing the move and thanking all for their patronage.
Many took to social media to express their grief over the restaurant closing it’s doors.
The 17 Bypass location was previously the home of a Chili’s franchise.
