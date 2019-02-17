Surfside Beach burger joint ‘Lincoln Park’ closing indefinitely

Surfside Beach burger joint ‘Lincoln Park’ closing indefinitely
By WMBF News Staff | February 17, 2019 at 4:26 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 4:43 PM

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Surfsidians have one less option for burgers and brews.

Popular burger spot Lincoln Park Bar and Grill announced it will be closing indefinitely at the end of business Sunday. The restaurant posted a flyer in it’s window announcing the move and thanking all for their patronage.

Many took to social media to express their grief over the restaurant closing it’s doors.

Love this place; great food, service and all around good sports bar. So sad to hear they are closing. One of our favorite places to eat in Myrtle Beach.

Posted by Jeanne Klapaska Gentile on Saturday, February 9, 2019

The 17 Bypass location was previously the home of a Chili’s franchise.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.