Saddle up: Conway group uses horseback rides as mental and physical therapy

“You’re are constantly learning something new so you have to be on your toes and it teaches you to be patient because you are working with a thousand-pound animal that you can’t talk to but you have to find a way to work together and communicate with them,” Hall said. “Since I’ve gone to college, obviously there is a huge amount of stress with school but every time you come out to the barn you have to push that out of the way and forget about it and take a deep breath and let it all go.”